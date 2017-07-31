*Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior advisor to President Barack Obama, has joined the board of directors at Lyft, the ride-sharing company announced Monday morning.

In a blog post on the Lyft website, the company said it had “been looking to add new skill sets, experience and perspective to our board” for several months.

The company chose one of Obama’s closest aids who officially also served as assistant to the President for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs. During her run in the White House, Jarrett worked on issues including economic growth and working families.

As commissioner of planning and development for the city of Chicago, she has also gained experience in the field of urban transportation.

Jarrett joins an eight-person Lyft board that already includes co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green and General Motors president Dan Ammann.

“I am a frequent Lyft passenger and have been inspired by the strong community John and Logan have created that is dedicated to enlightened corporate values,” she said in a statement. “We share a belief that reliable, affordable transportation positively impacts social mobility, and improves the quality of life in densely populated communities. I am thrilled to joint the ride.”

Green, who serves as CEO of Lyft, added, “Valerie is one of our country’s foremost leaders and a distinguished public servant, and a natural fit for our board. She will be a great partner for Lyft as we continue working alongside public transit agencies to provide upward mobility through transportation.”