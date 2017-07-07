*Fox Business Network host Charles Payne has taken to Twitter to defend himself against sexual harassment allegations that have led to his benching.

“That is an ugly lie I vehemently deny to my core. There is a mountain of proof that also proves its a lie,” Payne said in a statement that was tweeted Friday morning (July 7).

A female political analyst who has appeared on Fox News as well as CNN has contacted the law firm of Paul Weiss, which has been working for Fox for several months, alleging she was banned from Fox after ending an extramarital affair she had with Payne in 2015, according to the LA Times. An attorney for Payne told the Times the anchor denied sexually harassing the woman. The analyst alleged her Fox appearances were reduced after she terminated the relationship.

Fox Business Network said Thursday night it had suspended the anchor “pending further investigation” after the Los Angeles Times reported the network was aware of the allegations.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner,” the network said in a statement.