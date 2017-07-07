*The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards will boast a bigger female presence this year, with the slime-filled ceremony featuring the most female nominees and participants in the show’s history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the participants this year will include Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and Aly Raisman; Olympic gold medal soccer player and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambach; boxing champion Claressa Shields; and WNBA rookie of the year Breanna Stewart.

As previously announced, Seattle Seahawks’ two-time Super Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is returning for a third time as host.

The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017 will be taped live July 13 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and will air at 8 p.m. July 16.