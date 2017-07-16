Thinking bout #nationalchocolateday like…..🍫🍫🍫👸🏿 A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

*In honor of National Chocolate Day, Gabourey Sidibe celebrated by sharing with her 1.2 million Instagram followers a head-turning photo of herself rocking a bra.

In the bathroom selfie, the “Empire” actress showed off lots of skin in a black bra, a full face of makeup, and long black weave hitting her shoulders.

The picture received over 100.000 likes and thousands of comments – a majority of them were very positive.

One person said: “Slayyyyyyyyy Gaby you gave me so much life.”

Another one jokingly said: “Very beautiful and sexy woman! now I want some chocolate to eat!”

Tried aerial yoga today. I was hella graceful fam. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The Oscar-nominated star has been documenting her weight loss journey since she decided to undergo laparoscopic gastric surgery to shed pounds. In the spring of 2017, Sidibe revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and has since published a memoir entitled “This is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare” where she makes it clear that she did not get the procedure done for superficial reasons.

She wrote: “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs.”

Sidibe recently did an interview where she reiterated some of the points she makes in the book.

“What had been happening is, since I’ve been losing weight over the past year, people have been saying, ‘Congratulations on your weight loss!’ It doesn’t rock me. It just annoys me because I’m just like, don’t congratulate me on that. If you’re going to congratulate me on my weight loss, also congratulate me every time I pee.”

She went on to reveal: “Congratulate me every time I’m burping. Because my body actually has nothing to do with you, and I don’t really need your support for it. It seems ill-placed. I don’t need your support. That’s weird to me because my body will always be my body and always had been, and you have nothing to do with it and you’re kind of a stranger. But the way it works is that this is just my body. In the same way that this is just my face, this is just mine.”