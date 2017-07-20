*For over a decade renowned artist, Sylvia Gbaby Cohen, has produced the Talk To Me Woven Tote Bag out of North Carolina. Recently she switched manufacturers and the new and improved bag will now be exclusively produced by Shades of Color, LLC out of California.

Shades of Color and Gbaby have partnered together for years on inspirational gifts such as calendars, home décor and stationery using her vivid artwork that depict a wide range of African American women with colorful backgrounds and thematic schemes. Her pieces reflect ethnic women of all shades, sizes and hair textures and are often married with motivational sayings and scripture that resonate strongly with the community through uplifting themes.

Talk To Me, also known as Nubian Queen, has been a powerful image that both parties have utilized on a wide range of black products. As the title suggests, it speaks volumes to women from all types of backgrounds and unites through the theme of sisterhood on a diverse product line. Gbaby

“We first used the Nubian Queen piece on an African American wall calendar and were amazed at the response,” says Adrian Woods, President, who leads all production for the twenty-two year old company. “As our portfolio expanded beyond black calendars and paper products, we were able to see how well Nubian Queen translated to other items. The tote bag was always a top seller for our customers, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to make improvements on the bag by adding a top zipper, three inside pockets and increasing the handle by an inch. We had previously been manufacturing our own bags and are thrilled to now be able to offer the same features with Nubian Queen (Talk To Me).” Gbaby

Since the tote bag went off the market earlier this year customers have submitted numerous inquiries on the re-production of the bag and the artist has fielded requests to the Carson-based company. The void created by the bag not being available for the duration of the summer only further illustrates its popularity and the lasting impression this particular image has with its fans. Gbaby

“We have customers that share pictures wearing the bag on social media and get a lot of attention on our posts,” says Director of Marketing, Janine Robinson. “The image is very powerful. It relates to women that are African American and women that have big, natural hair and full lips especially in a time where these attributes are not always celebrated. Nubian Queen exemplifies royalty in her own right, and she represents an unapologetic notion of being oneself freely and proudly. The word motif on her shirt, Love, Peace, Believe, Find Your Purpose In Life, Laugh Often, You Deserve The Best, etc further connects to fans in a very soulful way. Our customers love to see themselves reflected on African American products, especially the wearable art woven tote bags. We are proud to extend our collection and will continue to bring Nubian Queen to all of our queens everywhere on our functional Black Art gifts.”

The bags will be available for limited quantities beginning mid-July and the full supply will arrive for distribution by early September. Additionally, the Nubian Queen Collection includes: Travel Mugs, Floor Mats, Pocket Mirrors, Bookmarks, 2018-2019 Checkbook Planners and a Salt & Pepper Shaker Set is also pending for the near future. The company’s flagship 2018 African American calendars and planners, bags and accessories are typically among the leading ethnic gifts for the holiday season.



About Shades of Color, LLC

Founded in 1995, Shades of Color, LLC is a small Black-owned business producing the highest quality black calendars, stationery, mugs, home décor and gifts available using genuine Black Art from renowned African American artists. The company manufactures and distributes its own inspirational and uplifting black products nationwide.

