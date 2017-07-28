*If Gilbert Arenas’ mother knew that one day he would grow up and hate on dark skin black women, simply because they are black…. she probably would’ve aborted him. After all, he’s truly useless to the black community.

This low-level thinking loser — who, sadly, is the father to dark-skinned daughters, is back at bashing actress Lupita Nyong’o because she wasn’t born a light skinned or white woman (which is what he prefers).

Side note — as far as we’re concerned, this man idiot should not be allowed to raise black daughters.

You recall how earlier this year, Arenas took his first shot at Nyong’o over her skin tone, noting that no one wants a woman that dark.

Does he tell his daughters that too? Is he preparing his daughters for a lifetime of loneliness?

“Not to be funny, but can you name a beautiful black woman on the outside … not brown skinned … but Tyrese black. …When you have African features black then u have number#1 lupita n’yongo and she’s cute when the lights are off. Second you have (Ajuma Naseyana ) Sorry but ewwwww… so the black beautiful women you boost up is technically light skinned or brown skinned.” – Yes, Arenas wrote that on Instagram.

After people pointed out that his own daughters are dark-skinned, Arenas posted a lame ass “apology” (see it below).

Now he’s back at it. When the Oscar-winning actress posted a photo of herself vacationing in Mexico (where she was born) with her beautiful skin just glistening in the sun, Arenas took time out of his miserable daily life to post something negative about her.

Peep what he had to say below:



This writer encourages progressive and forward-thinking people to continue to GO IN on the former Washington Wizards player for being childish and immature to disparage a black woman, publicly, for no reason and without provocation. He’s clearly a limp d*ck, overgrown kid.

Meanwhile, if your name is Gilbert Arenas and you’re reading this, riddle me this….. Why are you so obsessed with this woman?