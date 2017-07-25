*As we reported already, “Girls Trip” surpassed Hollywood expectations over the weekend when it topped the box office, beating “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The Will Packer production, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, stars four black actresses who have all been told at one point in their career that films starring black women don’t translate into $$$.

Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish star in the adult comedy, which clocked $30 million during its opening weekend.

The movie’s success comes as White Hollywood continues to debate about whether or not diversity is truly profitable. As noted by The Washington Post, “Hollywood traditionally undervalues movies with black and female leads.”

Meanwhile, “Hidden Figures” was a box-office hit and the top-grossing movie among all the 2017 Oscar best-picture nominees.

“I have been told my entire career ‘Black women can’t open films domestically or internationally.’ Well anything is possible,” star Taraji P. Henson wrote on Instagram after the movie took the No. 1 spot at the box office opening weekend. “Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?!”

“Black women can open a movie and it does not have to be about the space program, okay?” Malcolm D. Lee told THR, alluding to “Hidden Figures.”

He added, “Black Girl Magic is real — people want a piece of it, they want to see it, they want to be empowered by it.”

Fans and critics are giving “Girls Trip” glowing reviews. Box Office Mojo reports that a largely female audience went to see the film opening weekend. The movie-tracking website found that “59 percent of the audience was black, 19 percent was white, 17 percent was Hispanic and 3 percent was Asian.”

“Funny is funny. And it’s a really funny movie,” Nick Carpou, Universal’s head of domestic distribution, told Variety. “Our four leads are excellent. If they make you laugh, you’re likely to tell your friends. That’s what’s happening here.”

