*Its the must see movie of the summer!

“Girls Trip” premieres this week and the leading ladies recently graced the pink carpet in Hollywood, where EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with the stars about “wing women” and a certain 20 year reunion.

EUR: What are the top three essentials for being an efficient wing woman?

Jada Pinkett Smith: She has to keep her eye open so when she sees some action happening…she knows when to give that nudge.

Bresha Webb: You need to know how to get out fast. I always put on my lesbian voice and go into my acting mode. Especially, if they don’t have any teeth or their breath stinks…then it’s like Mayday, Mayday!

EUR: When was the last time you had to use your lesbian voice?

Bresha Webb: Two days ago at an ESPYs party

EUR: With every new experience there’s a learning opportunity, what did you learn during this film?

Will Packer: As a man, I learned, when you’re putting a movie together about four amazing women…I learned, when to get out of the way. I learned when to let the sisters be the sisters and do what they do, and to not inhibit that.

Malcolm D. Lee: Every film has its own unique challenges. This was a logistical challenge, thematically I can’t say I learned a ton. I’m married to a black woman. I love black women so it was a chance to show my love for them. To show how dynamic they are, how special they are, and how they don’t get an opportunity to see themselves, as they see themselves.

EUR: What was it like working with these four amazing women?

Malcolm D. Lee: I’ve worked with Regina Hall on four other films. It’s my first time with Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, and we’ve been wanting to work together. They’re very collaborative, inventive and committed to their characters. Tiffany is one of those talents that is unafraid, unapologetic and fearless.

Will Packer: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah hadn’t worked together, in front of the camera, in 20 years, since “Set It Off.” They were very particular about what project would bring them back together again. They read the script and they both said, ‘I’ll do it, if she does it.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God! I’m either going to get both or I’m going to lose both of them.’