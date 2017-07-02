*And who do we have here? Why, it’s a young lady by the name of Glennis Grace and she’s getting a lot of online attention because of her incredible voice that also sounds a whole, whole like Whitney Houston‘s … when she wants it to.

Now, we don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing, career wise for Glennis, but we will say that we’re loving hearing her do Whitney.

But don’t take our word for it. You can check out her Whitney Houston medley above. It was recorded/filmed live just a few days during her stint at Upstairs at Vitellos in North Hollywood.

Here’s more from Glennis Grace:







Glennis Grace (born as Glenda Hulita Elisabeth Batta) is a singer from the Netherlands who in 2005 won the national selection in the Netherlands for the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 for the nation. Grace’s song was the ballad My Impossible Dream, but she did not advance to the final. She was discovered after she won a Dutch TV talent show where she performed Whitney Houston‘s “One Moment in Time.” In April 2011 she reached the top of the Dutch singles chart with a rendition of “Afscheid”, originally made famous by Volumia.

source:

Sherri Thompson

[email protected]

http://www.violasbabygirlventures.com