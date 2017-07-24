

*The cast of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” celebrated the Season 3 premiere of their hit series last night (July 20) at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C.

Legendary artists Percy “Master P” Miller, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Damon Dash participated in a panel discussion about the evolution of hip hop with series stars and executive producers Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons, as well as additional cast members Vanessa Simmons, Damon “Boogie” Dash, Kristinia DeBarge, and Egypt Criss.

The discussion was moderated by Dwandalyn Reece, Curator of Music and Performing Arts (NMAAHC) and Timothy Anne Burnside, Curatorial Museum Specialist (NMAAHC).

The lively and uplifting discussion focused on the backgrounds and immense contributions of each musical pioneer, and how they have raised their children in the spotlight. When asked how Master P has achieved longevity in the industry, he said “if everyone does things for the love of it, instead of purely chasing money, that’s where you find passion and success.”

Speaking on behalf of the cast, the Simmons sisters said that they’ve all had to work hard to realize their dreams – their parents have been there to guide them along the way, but success isn’t something that can be passed down, it has to be earned.

Romeo Miller rounded out the discussion by adding that the series is about the cast’s evolution from being hip hop legendary’s progeny to making it into their own.



Executive producers and cast members Romeo Miller (L) and Master P attend WE tv’s celebration of “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 3 at the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv)

Executive producers and cast members Angela Simmons (L) and Vanessa Simmons attend WE tv’s celebration of “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 3 at the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv)

