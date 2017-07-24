*The things one must do to promote a film…

The promotion train for Halle Berry’s forthcoming movie “Kidnap” rolled through Miami on Monday (July 24) with a pit stop at Univision’s “Despierta America” (translation, “Wake Up America’).

There, the Oscar winner played a game that requires two people to keep a balloon from falling to the ground — without using their hands.

As the popular song “Despacito” played in the background, Berry and host, Alan Tacher, got up-close-and-personal while trying to keep the balloon lodged between them.

Watch below:

Last week, Berry downed a half-pint of whiskey during a Comic-Con panel for her upcoming movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Kidnap,” starring Berry as a mom who will stop at nothing to find her kidnapped son, opens nationwide on Aug. 4. Watch the trailer below: