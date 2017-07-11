*Halle Berry spoke of her admiration for acclaimed activist Angela Davis during the empowerment panel discussion at the Essence Festival.

While promoting her latest film, “Kidnap,” the actress also shared her experiences in Hollywood as well as career goals she’s still hoping to accomplish.

High on Berry’s Bucket List is the opportunity to play Davis in a biopic chronicling her activism and leadership of the Communist Party USA.

“There’s one woman that I’d really like to play before I die,” Berry told Essence Editor-in-Chief Vanessa DeLuca onstage before the crowd. “I’d really love to play Angela Davis.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Venus Williams: Video Shows Tennis Star ‘Lawfully’ Entered Intersection Before Fatal Crash (WATCH)

Halle first expressed interest in playing Davis in a 2011 interview with Jet magazine.

“I’ll probably never get to play it in my life and I am going to be sad until the day I die, but I really want to play Angela Davis badly,” she reportedly told Jet magazine at the time. “So badly. I just think she’s fascinating and I think I would love to tell a story from her perspective about that time in our history and what it was all about with the Black Panthers.“

In a separate interview with The Guardian from 2015, Berry revealed that her desire to play Davis had become a passion project.

“[Davis’ story] has always been a passion of mine,” Berry told The Guardian in 2015. “She’s just fascinating: the era she lived in, the Black Panthers and all that they stood for, and her connection to it, or not to it. I have a lot of respect for how she lived her life.”

73-year-old Angela Davis is still an outspoken political activist.

Save