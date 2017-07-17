*HBO hosted a block party in Inglewood, California on Saturday to celebrate the Season 2 premiere of Issa Rae’s comedy “Insecure.”

The cast of the show partied alongside local vendors like Earle’s on Crenshaw, The Serving Spoon, and Randy’s Donuts, as well as musical performers like Kamaiyah, Ty Dolla $ign, and SZA to bring the setting of “Insecure” to life, according to Variety.

Getting hella out there today at the #InsecureBlockParty. Check out our #InstaStory for full coverage. A post shared by @insecurehbo on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

“Insecure” follows the journey of creator and executive producer Issa Rae‘s character, Issa Dee, as she navigates relationships and career troubles in Los Angeles alongside her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). The show taps into the awkwardness of daily life, particularly as a black woman, but in a way that is relatable to all audiences.

“We try to just be honest,” said Prentice Penny, executive producer and showrunner. “You just rarely, up until now, see people of color being very three-dimensionalized and going through the same thing everybody goes through. She’s an African-American woman we haven’t seen on camera before. (Issa)’s a character who isn’t always the best dressed, who doesn’t always dance the best, who’s a little bit clumsy, who doesn’t have great advice for everybody. Issa’s very raw and human and I think that’s very identifiable.”

Penny also spoke about the guest role of “This Is Us” star and Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown on Season 2. “He was a huge fan of the show and he reached out to Issa and was like, ‘I would just love to do anything with the show’ and it was like ‘Ok, are you willing to do this?’ And he was like ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’”

With Season 2 exploring more of Molly and Lawrence’s stories, Rae said she’s not sure whether she thinks of it as an ensemble show or an Issa-centric one.

“I go back and forth,” she tells Variety. “It’s definitely through Issa’s lens and Issa’s POV, but Molly and Lawrence’s stories are so interesting and so pivotal for Issa’s experience that I think it depends on the episode whether or not it’s an ensemble show.”

“Insecure” Season 2 premieres July 23 on HBO.

View pics and video from the block party below:

Hella lit. // #insecureblockparty A post shared by COLLIN BEAN (@collinbean) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

I stay cheesin…. but Y’lan STAY #creepin. #insecureblockparty #insecurehbo A post shared by Dayna Lynne North (@classicdayna) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

My dream is coming true. 10 ft away from @jayrellis at the #insecureblockparty A post shared by Lilly OBrien (@lillyobk) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

@tydollasign joined us! #insecureblockparty #insecurehbo @issarae @miracleonmarket #hbo #hellafun #inglewood A post shared by KC Mancebo (@clamorhouse) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

👑 @sza #Ctrl #InsecureBlockParty A post shared by Michael Watson II (@forevershowtime) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

feeling good, feeling great.. how are you? Told “Lawrence” I saw him in a different light after that one scene 👀😬😍 #insecureblockparty @insecurehbo A post shared by itsyazzibaby (@itsyazzibaby) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT