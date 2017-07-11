*Oh god. This is unfathomable heartbreak on every level. Bride-to-Be Rosemere do Nascimento Silva reportedly wanted to surprise her groom and the 300 wedding guests by making an entrance to her wedding via helicopter. The beautiful bride, her brother, a photographer that was six months pregnant and the pilot never made it. The plane crashed just outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil, nearly a mile from the reception, according to a report by the Daily Record, killing all four.

The horrific news was told to the groom and waiting guests by the pastor. The groom reportedly went into total shock.

Read more and watch the heartbreaking video at EURThisNthat