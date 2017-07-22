*Rock-n-roll is no longer the country’s most popular music genre in the country — at least not in terms of overall consumption.

For the first time since Nielsen started measuring music in the United States, Hip-Hop/R&B is now the most consumed genre in the country.

via Forbes:

Nielsen Music recently released its annual mid-year report, which takes a look at how the music industry is doing halfway through the year and lists which songs and albums are performing the best. This time around, the report revealed some fairly unsurprising stats, including the fact that streaming is still exploding…the combined genre of R&B and hip-hop has taken the crown, and while the two styles are fairly close to one another when it comes to percentages, the latter has pulled ahead, and it seems like it will continue to distance itself from the competition in the coming months and years.

According to the report, R&B and hip-hop are now responsible for 25.1% of all music consumption in the U.S., while rock claims 23%.

Streaming plays a major factor in the rise of the genres but rock continues to lead when it comes to album sales — making up 40% of ALL sales.

Out of the R&B and hip-hop genres, Kendrick Lamar and Drake stand out in particular. His “More Life” broke a record for audio on-demand streams in one week, with 385 million streams. Lamar’s album “DAMN” earned 341 million streams.

CBS notes that Country music continues to lag in streams, “but physical albums and digital album purchases still remain strong at 14 percent and 12 percent of volume, respectively.”

