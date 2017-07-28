*James Harden reportedly makes it rain so hard at a particular strip club in Houston that it has retired his #13 Rockets jersey out of respect.

The tea was spilled in the latest episode of “Joe Budden Podcast,” featuring his friends Rory and Mal.

Mal mentions that “one of the more popular” Houston strip clubs has Harden’s jersey hanging.

“They was doing that because they said James just be going in there spending like … you know what I mean? So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the strip club,” said Mal.”

Harden just signed the biggest contract extension in NBA history with the Houston Rockets earlier this month (four years for approximately $160 million, giving him a total of six years with $228 million guaranteed) so the strip club may need to start thinking about renaming the street outside to Harden Way.

Watch below (Harden talk begins about 21 minutes in.):

Harden has spent the past five years in Houston after spending the first three of his career in Oklahoma City.

He averages of 27.4 points and 7.6 assists are currently the top marks in franchise history.