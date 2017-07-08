*Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have signed up to fight in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on 26 August.

The problem is, the arena is actually booked for someone else. And that someone is rap superstar Ice Cube, who runs 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3. He has the 20,000-seat arena booked on the same date for his league’s championship game.

Cube has offered to move his event for Floyd Mayweather Jr.s boxing comeback – if the price is right.

Appearing on “Undisputed,” the actor and entertainer revealed he’s in talks with boxing bosses and they’re close to a deal that will prompt him to move his sporting vent.

“If they (promoters) do what they’re supposed to do and make us happy, I think we can get there” he said.

Ice Cube ’s eight-team league features a roster to notable retired players, highlighted by Hall of Famer and former MVP Allen Iverson. The BIG3 debuts Sunday in New York with four games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I think it’s going to be a treat for the fans and it’s not an All-Star Game,” Cube says. “Guys want to win. They want to be champions. They want to be the first champions, so I’m not worried about that at all.”

As USA Today reports, “former top players such as Jermaine O’Neal, Rashard Lewis and Mike Bibby are playing captains, while coaches include Julius Erving, Rick Barry, George Gervin, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler, Charles Oakley, Rick Mahorn and Iverson — who is a coach and captain.”

“A lot of these guys can still play once they retire – just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights,” the rapper says. “I started to look at three-on-three basketball and wondered, ‘Why isn’t this played on a pro level?’”

