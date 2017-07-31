*Ice-T has joined Vincent Pastore and Ace Young in the independent horror film “Clinton Road,” reports Variety.

The story is based on the real-life Clinton Road — a notorious, 10-mile stretch of narrow road deep within the New Jersey pine barren woods, which has served as the source of urban legends about paranormal activities such as ghosts and gatherings of witches. It is also an infamous disposal area for corpses in mob hits.

In the movie, the road is investigated by a gang of bold teenagers who discover themselves stranded, scrambling against a sadistic satanic cult.

Ice-T will play the role of a club owner who has had his own experience in the past with Clinton Road and does his best to persuade the group from going there.

Vincent Young, Erin O’Brien, and Bo Dietl round out the cast.

Filming is set to begin in August in New York City with Steve Stanulis directing from a script by Derek Ross Mackay.