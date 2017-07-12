*Idris Elba is all smiles on the cover of Essence magazine’s August issue, but women who were hoping to become Mrs. Elba some day are likely in tears.

The 44-year-old actor says he’s done with the institution of marriage and doesn’t think he’ll ever put a ring on another woman’s finger.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” Elba tells the magazine. “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

The “Dark Tower” star was married to makeup artist Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. The two share 15-year-old daughter, Isan. He then married Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, but separated from her after just six weeks. Elba also has a 2-year-old son, Winston, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Come relax with me 😉 Truly proud to be on the cover of @essence August issue! Available on newsstands 7/14 A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

In the cover story, Elba also opens up about how his kids keep him young.

“Because I’m 44 years old with a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, I’m rolling around playing and then I’m at a Drake concert with my teenage daughter,” Elba shares. “Having a young child now keeps me young, without a doubt.”