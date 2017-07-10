*Actor/director Idris Elba is speaking out about how the death of his father was the perfect time for him to take a good look at his owqn life.

“I got to a place where I wasn’t even living anymore,” he said in the August issue of Esquire magazine. “I was becoming a robot with my work.”

“I have no fear of jumping out of burning cars or out of buildings on set, but in reality, I couldn’t run one hundred meters. I just felt out of touch with reality,” Elba, 44, continued.

The actor revealed that In September 2013, his father, Winston Elba, died after battling lung cancer, reports Rolling Out.

“He was 72. Too young,” said Elba. “He had so much life in him. My old man wanted to do so much more. He just didn’t get a chance.”

Elba says it wasn’t until his father’s death that he decided to take control of his career — a decision inspired by his late father’s words.

“Fear nothing,” the actor recalled, referring to the life-changing guidance he had received from his father. “Do what you want to do, but be educated and intelligent and confident about it.”

“I had forgotten what it is to feel that burn on your tongue, when your adrenaline is going so much and you’re in fight or flight. I was like, I’ll be tired when I’m dead. . . . I just thought, Yo, Dris, do you want to do something crazy? Should we just try to make a documentary?” he continued, noting his newfound mindset.

Meanwhile, in other Idris Elba news, his latest film, “The Dark Tower,” has gone through a whole bunch of changes in the process of getting made.

But soon all the work will be seen on the big screen in the highly anticipated Stephen King adaptation will open in theaters with Elba as The Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black.

Look for Elba and McConaughey to go head-to-head in a battle of good vs. evil, dark vs. light and fireballs vs. bullets, etc.

Take a look at the trailer above.