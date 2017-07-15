*After legendary soul singer Diana Ross headlined the main stage during Essence Festival 2017 weekend, India Arie ran into her backstage inside the New Orleans Superdome, and was left blown away by their meeting.

India shared a pic on social media of the #BlackGirlMagic moment, and her surprised caption read:

“And she said “YOU KNOW I LISTEN TO YOU ALL THE TIME!” … and i packed my stuff and said “this night cant get any better” and went back to my hotel LOL #theboss #dianaross #essence2017”



And she said “YOU KNOW I LISTEN TO YOU ALL THE TIME!” … and i packed my stuff and said “this night cant get any better” and went back to my hotel LOL #theboss #dianaross #essence2017 A post shared by indiaarie (@indiaarie) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Family Sues School After First Black Valedictorian ‘Forced’ to Share Title with White Student

Michelle Ebanks, president of Essence Communications Inc., said they were thrilled when Ross committed to this year’s festival.

“For years, we’ve reached out to her, asking her to perform. And this year, finally, she said, ‘Yes.’ Persistence pays off,” Ebanks said. “She’s legendary and is a performer who’s etched in our minds and throughout the human experience. She’s a personification of what it means to love music and appreciate great artistry.”

In addition to the music, the Essence Festival offers “free workshops focusing on entrepreneurship, relationships, activism, health and wellness.”