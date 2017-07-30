*Hollywood, California – The International Academy of Web Television will host its 5th IAWTV Awards at a gala celebration honoring the best in streaming series starting at 7 p.m. on October 4, 2017, in the Ahmanson Ballroom at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Red Carpet will start at 5 p.m.

The IAWTV (www.iawtv.org), now a division of The Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors (www.caucus.org), will recognize the finest creators, cast and crew of web series from around the world. The IAWTV Awards 2017 returns the ceremony to its original Los Angeles base after being produced for several years in Las Vegas in conjunction with conferences such as CES and NAB.

Entry Submission Deadline is Tuesday, August 15!

