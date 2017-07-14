*A man who says he came across Drake’s address on a blog was arrested at his home on Thursday (July 13), accused of trespassing.

According to TMZ, a security guard spotted the man in the backyard of Drizzy’s California mansion. When told to leave, the man “became aggressive,” prompting the guard to call police.

The intruder was unarmed, and reportedly told the cops he wanted to meet Drake after finding the rapper’s Hidden Hills address “on a blog.” What wasn’t on the blog, however, is the fact that the house is under renovation and Drake supposedly doesn’t live there.

In April, a woman broke into the same house in order to drink some soda and bottled water. (Drake reportedly declined to press charges.)

On Wednesday, Drake was in his Toronto hometown hosting the pre-fight press conference for Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor at the Budweiser Stage.

After a performance by Baka Not Nice, Drake’s latest signing to OVO Sound, the rap star took to the stage to address the crowd.

“Listen, I’m gonna be honest. I came here today to witness history with each and everyone of you,” Drake said to cheers. “The biggest fight in the history of fighting, and, of course, they had to come to the greatest city in the world and do a press conference. So, whether it is Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather or whether it is the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, I just want to welcome these two fighters to Toronto, a place that we love till the day that we are all gone. Let’s get into this s–t.”

Toronto’s press conference followed the one in Los Angeles Tuesday (July 11) and preceded the New York City and London conferences, on July 13 and today (July 14), respectively.