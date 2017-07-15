*Mel B is reportedly hard-up for cash so she’s reaching out to her rich friends for help buying a new home in the U.S.

According to The U.K. Mirror, the ex-Spice Girl wants friends to help her raise over a million dollars to rescue a house deal. Mel has apparently blown through her $40million fortune and can’t afford to lose any more money. She fears she will lose a six-figure deposit she put down on the home

A source said: “It’s well-known Mel’s finances are not great, but if the house deal falls through she’ll be in an even worse situation. She just can’t afford to lose any more cash. So she’s turned to pals in her hour of need and they’re trying their best to help.”

According to The Sun, she recently asked TV boss Simon Cowell to guarantee her future work on his talent show franchises. Programs like “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “Lip Sync Battle” have “guaranteed her £2.5million at least,” the newspaper reports.

As you know, Mel B is trying to sort out her life following her split with husband Stephen Belafonte.

Belafonte was recently spotted out with friends in London, sporting a notably more slender frame. He claims he’s become destitute following his split with Mel.

As previously reported, Mel B is furious that her ex is requesting that she pay spousal support. Stephen wants as much as $4,300 for food and groceries per month. He’s also demanding $11,000 for “housing allowance” – all to be paid every four weeks.

Meanwhile, Mel knows her ex is working full-time in the restaurant they co-own, Serafina, so she can keep track of whether he has money.

