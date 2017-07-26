*In the new issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae dishes about being pro-black and pushing boundaries when it comes to showing black love.

“For HBO, we have so much license to show black people loving and f*cking,” she explained. “Why wouldn’t we take advantage of that? We don’t get to see black lust in a normalized and natural way that isn’t hypersexualized. Young black people have sex. Sometimes it’s good sex, sometimes it’s bad sex, sometimes it’s revenge sex. There’s so many different facets. It’s such a privilege to show that and it feels so real. The writer in me is always excited to write those scenes. The performer is like, “Oh, shit. Why the fuck did I write this because I got to do it?”

Rae is currently brainstorming the storyline to the Twitter-created movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o.

“I think about it everyday,” Issa told the publication. “But because they are so larger than life and unattainable, I want to make them attainable. I want to see a world where they are the everyday girls in a sense. So that’s what I’m thinking.”

She also revealed why she’s not interested in working on a project that features a white actor in the lead role.

“I can honestly say that I have zero aspirations to work on stories with white lead characters. There are so many opportunities with white leads and so many people like to tell those stories. So no offense to anyone but no, I’m not interested.”

So what’s next for Ms. Rae? She wants to make a coming-of-age story about a black, female teenager.

“’The Wood,’ ‘Boyz n the Hood’ and ‘Dope’ as strong examples of black coming-of-age stories, but says they lack key female voices. I haven’t figured out how to tell it or what the central theme is even going to be, but I want to make the quintessential black female teen movie,” she said.

Meanwhile, Issa appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” recently where she discussed being snubbed by the Primetime EMMYs.

Watch the clip below:

