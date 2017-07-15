Pinkett Smith is explaining exactly what caused her to tweet her disapproval with the ‘All Eyez On Me’ biopic

*Opening day for the Tupac “All Eyez on Me” biopic was met with sub-par reviews and criticism from actress Jada Pinkett Smith. She took to Twitter slam the filmmakers’ portrayal of her relationship with the late rapper.

Smith befriended Pac early in the rapper’s career, and as noted by Rolling Stone, she “pinpointed a trio of scenes” in the movie that “didn’t align with the actual events, including scenes where Shakur read her a poem, their goodbye and an alleged backstage argument.”

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Pinkett-Smith wrote. “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

Adding, “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career,” Pinkett-Smith tweeted. “I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Without Kardashian Money, Blac Chyna Returns to the Strip Club

On Wednesday, Jada hit up The Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith on Atlanta radio’s V-103 to explain exactly what caused her to tweet her displeasure with the biopic.

“What you’re seeing in regards to my relationship with 2Pac is not true. My relationship with Pac would have shown people a true—what he truly was. ‘Cause it’s one thing to see Pac’s persona, publicly, and who he was personally,” she said.

“I thought it was just handled in a very disrespectful way, and I felt like it was exploitative of me and Pac, how they used our relationship to sell a movie, and I just felt like it was tomb-raiding in regards to Pac,” she continued.

Jada believes the filmmakers were disrespectful to 2Pac’s legacy.

“And if you’re really saying that you’re honoring a man’s legacy, then honor his legacy. And if you don’t have the story, fall back until you do,” she chastised. “I feel like we, as black people, we have got to protect those individuals that we say are important to us, to our history and to our culture. We cannot expect other people to do that if we’re not willing to do that ourselves. Pac is precious to us.”

Watch Jada’s full response below (starting around 16:45).

Meanwhile, LT Hutton, the producer behind “All Eyez On Me,” has responded to Jada’s comments, telling theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively that “First off, she had 4 scenes. [There’s] no way that they could sell a movie off that.”

He also shared a July 2016 photo of Jada on set chatting with Demetrius Shipp Jr., the actor who played Tupac.

Hutton also pointed out that Jada discussed her relationship in a 2015 interview. See excerpts from that interview below.

Reacting to comments that Jada made in the 2015 interview, Hutton says: “From her own words!!! I repeat, where did I misrepresent her? The only conversation that did not happen was I wanted Tupac [to] tell the world about what she meant to him, so I let him through a poem he wrote, [to] also show his poetic artistry side.”

Save