*There have been rumors floating around so long about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith being swingers that most folks (including us) believe they are.

In fact, not only is the swinging lifestyle rumor believed by a lot of people, but many of them think it’s the cause of their marriage lasting so long (23 years and counting).

Well, finally, the co-star of “Girls Trip” is addressing the rumor, one she refers to as the most absurd of the all about them.

It happened during an appearance on Thursday night’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She was asked what was the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about her family.

“The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers,” she said. “That’s the craziest one. It’s constant.”

Then she added:

“And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish!’”

About that last part of her response, she was just joking … we think. The bottom line according to Jada is that the secret to their long-lasting marriage is that they simply like each other and they have great chemistry.

“I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together and we just love each other. We just have a good time together,” she said. “Yeah, I guess that’s the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!”

Thanks for clearing that up, Jada, but we’re not convinced that’s gonna stop the rumor.

Meanwhile, her film, “Girls Trip,” directed by Malcolm Lee, is on fire in its opening weekend at the box office. It’s on track to take in anywhere from $27.5 million to $31 million. It’s production budget was less than $20 million.

According to Deadline, “Girls Trip” received an 82% positive score overall with women over 25, who made up 60%, giving it an 88% positive. Thirty-nine percent came because it was a comedy, while 30% came for Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. Fifty-two percent of all ticket buyers were African American, 27% Caucasian, 13% Hispanic and 6% Asian.

We saw the film Friday night at the Arclight in Pasadena and the theater was pretty full. Interestingly, the audience, was primarily female of course, but the racial make up was just the opposite of what Deadline reported. It was about 40% black as opposed to 60% non-black. And based on their response they all had a real, real good time watching the “Girls” be bad.