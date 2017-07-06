*Sling TV, the provider of live and on-demand streaming television services, has expanded its programming with the addition of AFRO, a polycultural Black television network, to its “Lifestyle Extra,” which includes, among other networks BET, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, E!, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, LMN, Oxygen, truTV, VH1 and WE tv.

The launch provides Sling TV Lifestyle Extra customers with AFRO’s live stream in addition to hundreds of hours of exclusive and original Afrocentric movies and series on-demand.

“As we solidify our position as the leader in multicultural Black entertainment in North America, this latest development reaffirms our commitment to listen to and adjust to changing consumer behavior while opening the door to exciting possibilities for our company,” says Yves Bollanga, CEO of the Afrotainment Family of channels.

Available in Lifestyle Extra, $5 per month with a Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue subscription. Visit www.sling.com for more information on programming and services available through Sling TV.

AFRO

AFRO is the first independently owned and operated African American television network distributed by Sling TV. Visit www.afros.tv for more information on content and programming. Aims to appeal to the sensibilities of African-American/Black families by producing and broadcasting an aura of refreshing and blooming polycultural Black content from a wide array of genres. We love to hear from you, send us a message.

Watch AFRO on your favorite TV or wherever you go on your computer, tablet or smartphone.

About The Afrotainment Family Of Channels

The Afrotainment Family of channels is a New York-based network of 9 linear television channels targeting the Black communities in North America. Afrotainment channels are available on DISH, Sling, Optimum, Verizon, Frontier, Bell (Canada), Videotron (Canada), Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. For more information, visit www.afrotainment.us

source:

Catherine Lottin

[email protected]