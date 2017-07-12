*Jamie Foxx has scored a second season for his interactive music game show “Beat Shazam.”

The actor will return as host and executive-producer, along with executive producers Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff, the network announced Wednesday (July 12).

The show pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win one million dollars.

“Jamie is the ultimate host and entertainer,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials for Fox Broadcasting Company. “He’s a larger-than-life personality, with a passion for music that’s infectious, and we can’t wait to have him return for another great round of BEAT SHAZAM in Season Two.”

On this week’s new episode airing Thursday, July 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Mariah Carey stops by to surprise the contestants during the “Divas” round. In addition to Carey, the series has featured a number of celebrity guest stars, including Snoop Dogg, Terrence Howard and Odell Beckham, Jr.

Delivering an average multi-platform audience of 4.4 million viewers, “Beat Shazam” is summer’s No. 1 music series and the summer’s most social new TV series, with 23 million total social engagements on all social channels combined.