*Janet Jackson has reportedly moved back home to Los Angeles with her 6-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana.

A source tells ET that the 51-year-old singer, who was spotted arriving in New York City with her newborn earlier this month, has returned to the place of her childhood.

“Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close,” the source says. “It’s especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home [in L.A.]

The source adds that Jackson is preparing the final touches of her upcoming State of the World tour, which includes a fitness regimen that has already seen the new mom shed more than 65 pounds. Janet is reportedly focused on a rigorous exercise routine and eating clean.

“She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on Sept. 7,” the source insists.

On top of touring and motherhood, the source adds that Jackson is also in negotiations on a documentary that is to spotlight what goes on behind the scenes of her tour as well as her life as both a performer and a mother.