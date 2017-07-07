*19-year-old Jasmin Abuslin is a former prostitute who was at the center of a sex scandal when it was discovered that dozens of Oakland police officers had sexually exploited her while she was an underaged teen.

Abuslin recently won $1 million in damages but the six figure settlement is a far cry from the $66 million her legal team advised her to pursue back in August.

When she was 16-year-old, up to 30 perverted officers forced her to have sex with them in exchange for cash, meals, and alcohol. Of the six officers who have been formally charged in connection to the scandal, two have pleaded guilty.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Kanye West Eyeing Yeezy Jersey Deal with Calabasas High School

As Heavy.com reports, the abuse she endured was revealed in a suicide letter left by then Oakland officer Brendan O’Brien, whom Abuslin had threatened to expose. The contents of O’Brien’s note lead to the crackdown and ultimately forced former Oakland Police Chief Michael Ghent to resign.

Following Abuslin’s judgement, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan said in a statement that something has to change within the department.

“Many are feeling dismay with this gross misconduct that was not only harmful to the then minor, Jasmine, but also that the misconduct will cost tax-payers as well,” she said. “We need to ensure that we are building the conditions that make it possible to have trust and healing between the community and our law enforcement officers, and cut sexual misconduct and other forms of abuse.

“It’s time to pay the settlement agreement to let this young woman get on with her life and her healing, but also for Oakland to step up and change the culture in the police department and change how we recruit and train our officers.”

Watch the report below:

Save