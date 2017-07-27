*Apparently Jay-Z believes in diversity, too. The rapper/businessman has announced that his Roc Nation label has signed Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park, making him the first Asian-American to sign with the production company

Park came on the scene in 2008 when he was part of the hit K-pop group 2PM. He then launched a solo career shortly after leaving 2PM following some MySpace posts that offended some South Koreans. He also started an independent record label called AOMG, or Above Ordinary Music Group.

To date, he has released four albums, including a bilingual album called “Everything You Wanted.”

“This is a win for Asian Americans,” Park posted on his Instagram of his signing. “This is a win for overlooked and under appreciated …This is a win for hard work and dedication.”



It’s Official @RocNation This is a win for the Town This is a win for Korea This is a win for Asian Americans This is a win for the overlooked and underappreciated This is a win for genuine ppl who look out for their ppls This is a win for hard work and dedication This is a win for honesty and authenticity Thank you for the acknowledgement and recognition🙏🙏 Just gettin’ started 10년차가수인데 이제부터시작이네 🙌 🙌🙌#RocFam #RocNation A post shared by $hway BUM Park 박재범 (@jparkitrighthere) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

See, like Jay-Z always says, he’s a business, man! And signing Jay Park is just another example.