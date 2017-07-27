Jay-Z attends 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*Apparently Jay-Z believes in diversity, too. The rapper/businessman has announced that his Roc Nation label has signed Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park, making him the first Asian-American to sign with the production company

Park came on the scene in 2008 when he was part of the hit K-pop group 2PM. He then launched a solo career shortly after leaving 2PM following some MySpace posts that offended some South Koreans. He also started an independent record label called AOMG, or Above Ordinary Music Group.

To date, he has released four albums, including a bilingual album called “Everything You Wanted.”

“This is a win for Asian Americans,” Park posted on his Instagram of his signing. “This is a win for overlooked and under appreciated …This is a win for hard work and dedication.”

See, like Jay-Z  always says, he’s a business, man! And signing Jay Park is just another example.

 





