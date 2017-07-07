*A week after the launch of JAY-Z’s 4:44 album–supposedly available only to existing subscribers of the rapper’s Tidal streaming service, and to new Sprint subscribers—the project has now arrived at Apple and Amazon Music.

4:44 has officially achieved platinum certification, thanks to TIDAL and Sprint. The album marks Mr. Carter’s thirteenth solo album to go at least platinum and “his seventeenth to do so when including collaborative projects with Kanye West, R. Kelly and Linkin Park,” per Forbes.com.

The album’s platinum status in six days + the addition of other music platforms, certainly speaks to the magnitude of JAY’s success. But many would argue that his most noted accomplishment is marrying Beyonce. The album touches on topics from cheating on his wife to politics and his curious feud with Kanye.

JAY-Z remains steamed over his falling out with West, and he seems to address the drama in the opening track of the album. He raps, “This ‘f – – k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural” and “You ain’t the same.”

The verse was allegedly a response to Ye slamming the Carters at his concerts last year. You recall during his Inglewood, Calif. stop, West said, “Beyonce, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake s- – t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.”

A source tells Page Six that the feud stems from Kanye “forcing [his wife] Kim Kardashian” on Bey and JAY-Z.

“[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyonce not being BFFs. Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé. He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’ ”

But the source said, “It’s not organic. It’s not real. Beyonce is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim,” a source told us.

Added the source, “It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like f – – k you.”

While one source doubts their friendship will survive, another said, “Their relationship is familial . . . I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future.”