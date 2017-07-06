*Fans who are waiting for the July 7 physical release of Jay-Z’s “4:44” album will get three additional tracks in addition to the 10 available on the current Tidal/Sprint exclusive.

According to XXL, the CD will feature “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” and the James Blake-assisted “ManyFacedGod.”

No I.D. first tipped fans to the extra offerings during an interview with Rolling Stone. “There’s three more songs that are coming out as bonuses,” he said. “James Blake came in and joined into the process. There’s more coming shortly that’s equally as revealing.”

“Adnis” and “ManyFacedGod” were also previewed in snippets for an forthcoming visual on TIDAL, which stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. The visual is scheduled to drop tomorrow (July 7) at 4:44 p.m.