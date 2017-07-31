*ESPN’s Jemele Hill is incensed that former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is still left unsigned by the NFL.

During a tweet about the issue, Hill agreed with previous statements that the athlete made about police being similar to the plantation slave catchers of the civil war era.

She took to Twitter to remind everyone that Kaepernick is being blacklisted because of his pro-black, anti-police brutality stance. And she signaled out the Baltimore Ravens as evidence of this. The team just signed former Arena Football League quarterback David Olson instead of giving Kaepernick a shot.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: President Trump Shows He Does Not Think #Blacklivesmatter in Speech to Police (Video)

On her Twitter account, Hill wrote, “Oh and ICYMI, the Ravens signed a dude who quit football to be a realtor and played in 2 games in college over a Super Bowl QB”.

User Nathanael Johnson offered a possible reason for the Raven’s decision.

“I feel like it’s been forgotten that he basically called (all) cops “slave patrol” a month ago. I mean, that’s pretty inflammatory.”

“Inflammatory, but historically accurate,” Hill responded to Johnson’s comment.

Johnson replied: “There’s historical truth there, yes … but is it fair to say now to all the cops, esp when many minorities serve?”

“I wouldn’t say all, but it’s been clear for a long time the policing & judicial system are institutionally racist,” Hill wrote.

You recall how back in June, Kaepernick responded to the jury verdict that acquitted the police officer who shot Philando Castile by posting a picture that showed similarly shaped badges reading ‘Runaway Slave Patrol’ and ‘Police Officer’.

Mr. Johnson fired back at Hill, saying, “I agree that America has a lot of growing/changing to do. My only point is that calling cops “slave patrol” is pretty inflammatory.”

In another set of tweets, Hill insisted that no one knows what Colin Kaepernick thinks because “NO ONE HAS TALKED TO HIM.”

Save

Save

Save