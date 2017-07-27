*Actress Jenifer Lewis has reportedly settled her lawsuit with LA Fitness over a trainer she says conned her out of $50,000.

Back in January, the “Black-ish” star filed a lawsuit claiming LA Fitness contributed to her loss by not properly vetting the manager, who met the star at the company’s West Hollywood location and began dating shortly afterward.

Three months into the relationship, he asked her to loan him $50,000 for a film he was producing. She gave him the money, only to find out eventually that he was a con man with a record.

LA Fitness, meanwhile, argues that they run background checks on all employees and that the check on the man involved did not reveal any of what Lewis claimed to be true.

TheJasmineBrand.com is reporting that the two parties have since reached a settlement, in which LA Fitness did not admit any guilt.

LA Fitness said that they had offered the settlement in an attempt to close this chapter for good, and that the actress is dragging it out to gain publicity. The company is now demanding that Lewis drop her charges, which she reportedly agreed to do five days after receiving the payment.