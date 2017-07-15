*Hot felon-turned-hot model, Jeremy Meeks, might as well go for it now that he’s in the throes of a divorce. And going for it is what he’s doing as far his situation with Topshop heiress Chloe Green is concerned.

Friday night the two-some were spotted in West Hollywood – with a bevy of bodyguards – on their way to Catch for dinner. That’s where you go to not only get some grub, but to guarantee you’ll be seen by the paps.

Earlier on Friday, Jeremy and Chloe were spotted getting cozy poolside.

As we reported, Meeks filed for legal separation from his wife of 8 years. Interestingly, he listed the date of separation as June 24th, 4 days before he was spotted making out with Chloe on a yacht.

As we noted above Meeks filed for divorce from his wife of 8 years, but earlier we reported his distraught wife Melissa was the first to announce that she was calling it quits on their marriage after Jeremy was photoed kissing Green during a lavish Mediterranean yacht cruise. Here’s that story.

Melissa was relatively quiet as her husband and his mistress made headlines last week, but she’s finally breaking her silence. Wifey tells the Daily Mail that their “marriage is over,” and that she had “no idea” her 33-year-old husband was canoodling with Chloe, daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green.

Melissa says the images of the couple left her feeling “humiliated.”

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable,” she tells the UK publication. “My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken. My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.”

Melissa says she never heard of Chloe Green until a random user on social media sent her a photo of the couple through a direct message on Instagram.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa says. “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I thought Jeremy was working.”

