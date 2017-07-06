*Jesse Williams now wants a judge to issue a formal custody agreement in his ongoing battle to spend more time with his kids as he divorces their mom.

According to TMZ, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star filed docs saying he has been over backwards trying to keep custody issues civil with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. But Jesse says she is deliberately keeping him from spending the agreed-upon time with 3-year-old Sadie and 2-year-old Maceo.

He claims Aryn only lets him see them shy of three hours per day and refuses to allow sleepovers. Jesse says he rented a home less than three miles from Aryn’s home so he could be close to the kids. He even listed their nicknames and favorite food in the court documents – mac & cheese for “Sadie Munchkin” and “anything we put in front of ‘Mace'” – to prove his closeness to the children.

Jesse says Aryn’s made things impossible so now he is asking the court to issue a formal and binding custody agreement.