*“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams is going through a well-publicized divorce and custody battle with Aryn Drake-Lee. And what was once rumor and speculation about his alleged affair with his co-star Minka Kelly, has now been confirmed as TRUTH. The duo have finally made their romance public.

Williams and Derek Jeter’s ex were spotted on a date recently, after Jesse use JAY-Z’s footnotes for “4:44” to slam cheating rumors.

“I was in a relationship 13 years . . . and all of a sudden motherf – – kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like [the] most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he said.

As The Daily Mail reports, Jesse is not the only star featured in the 11-minute video. Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, and Anthony Anderson all get candid in the clip.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April after being married for four and a half years. They have two children together.

Last month, Drake-Lee’s lawyer Jill Hersh responded to Williams’ court filing seeking joint custody.

“Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams,” Hersh told Us Weekly.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Jesse and Minka are indeed “dating exclusively.”

“They really care about each other. Minka has been there for Jesse not only as a girlfriend, but also as a friend.”

The source added, “Jesse is really private with everything especially his relationships but feels open with Minka and she has been supportive and that’s what he needs now.”

Of their appearance together earlier this week in West Hollywood, the source shared, “They were extra careful after all the media attention they got to be out together but now feel more comfortable to go out in public.”

