*Earlier this year, Hallmark’s Mahogany brand launched the Jill Scott Collection, “offering greeting cards inspired by and created with the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.”

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” said Jill Scott. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

Scott collaborated with Hallmark to develop vivid themes that reflected her personality. She also helped set the editorial ‘voice’ and wrote many of the affirming card messages.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome First Child

The happy feeling when your family lets you know your cards are in The Cherry Hill Mall 😁👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/lLRcJw6yv3 — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 16, 2017

Earlier this week, Jill posted a photo of her family proudly posing next to her cards inside a mall. She captioned the post: “The happy feeling when your family lets you know your cards are in The Cherry Hill Mall.”

“Ms. Scott is more than a singer, songwriter and actress – among other things, she is a busy mom and wife, like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives, and this card collection is a reflection of that,” said Philip Polk, Vice President – Multicultural Strategy, Hallmark Cards. “Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection.”

The Jill Scott Collection includes 20 cards for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, friendship, love and support. Ranging from $3.99 – $5.59.

Visit www.hallmark.com/shop-mahogany to shop online or www.greetings.hallmark.com/mahogany/store-locator/ to find the nearest store.

According to the press release, in 2018, the Jill Scott collection will expand to gifts including notebooks, mugs, trinket trays and pouches, which will be available at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores.

Save

Save