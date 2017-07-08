*Director John Singleton was a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, and once again, he took time out to slam the Tupac biopic, “All Eyez On Me.”

As you know, a feature film based on the late rapper’s life was first announced back in 2011 when director Antoine Fuqua signed on to direct, but he eventually parted ways with the project. Singleton signed on to direct in 2014, but he left a year later, and Carl Franklin came on board to replace him.

In late 2015, Benny Boom replaced Franklin and that’s when the project finally started coming together. The movie originally had the support and backing of Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, but she ended up quitting the project and countersuing the film’s production company, Morgan Creek, for $10 million in 2009 over the rights to her son’s music.

Producer L.T. Hutton recently revealed that Singleton and Pac were not on good terms before he died and that the “Boyz in da Hood” director wanted to include too many sex scenes in his vision of Pac’s life, including one that involved Afeni in a threesome and Tupac getting raped in jail.

When N.O.R.E. asked Singleton if Tupac was really sexually assaulted, Singleton replied, “There’s a whole lot of things that happened. There’s stuff [about] who actually was involved in his death and the lead up to his death.”

Singleton also dropped a revelation Pac’s mother, about how the filmmakers did her wrong.

“They stole the rights from his mother,” declared the Academy Award nominated filmmaker. “They made the movie they wanted to make, and hopefully one day I’ll get a chance to tell that story.”

AllHipHop.com interviewed Hutton in 2014, and he explained Afeni’s involvement with the project.

“She has a huge role. She has approval of a lot of things, and she wants the best portrayal of her son possible,” stated Hutton at the time. “She doesn’t have a problem with any of the truth. She just wants to make sure that everything was told correctly.”

Afeni Shakur passed away last May, a little over a year before “All Eyez On Me” was released on June 16, 2017.

