*John Singleton has hit back at critics of his vision of the life of Tupac Shakur in a 2014 screenplay draft of “All Eyez On Me.”

Singleton’s script surfaced shortly after the release of the biopic last month, and it included a scene where Pac is raped in prison and another scene of Pac’s mother Afeni Shakur participating in threesomes.

Over the weekend, the celebrated director clapped back at those rebuking his inclusion of these scenes.

“Real talk… Why are all y’all folks so concerned with what was in a script that didn’t get made? That was worked on with Afeni Shakur?” Singleton asked.

“Y’all on social media running your mouth about a movie that wasn’t even made and giving passes to folks who actually MADE a movie and didn’t honor this man’s legacy; keep that talk on social media…. But I’m real out here in what I do ALWAYS … Y’all can see it in anything my name is on…. and that’s why I didn’t make the movie,” he added.

As previously reported, “All Eyez On Me” producer L.T. Hutton revealed that Singleton and Pac were not on good terms before he died. The movie originally had the support and backing of Afeni but she ended up quitting the project and countersuing the film’s production company, Morgan Creek, for $10 million in 2009 over the rights to her son’s music.

Both Hutton and Singleton have publicly traded shots since the film’s release, both dissing their other’s vision. Jada Pinkett Smith has also publicly expressed her disappointment with the film’s revision of facts.