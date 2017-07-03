*As you know by now, the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” was first announced back in 2011, when director Antoine Fuqua signed on to direct. After he parted ways with the project, John Singleton took over in 2014. He left a year later due to creative differences and Carl Franklin was hired to replace him.

In 2015, Benny Boom replaced Franklin and that’s when when the project finally started coming together. The movie originally had the support of Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, but she ended up quitting the project and countersuing the film’s production company, Morgan Creek, for $10 million in 2009 over the rights to her son’s music.

As EUR previously reported, producer L.T. Hutton revealed that Singleton and Pac were not on good terms before he died and that the “Boyz in da Hood” director wanted to include too many sex scenes, including one that involved Afeni in a threesome and Pac getting raped in jail.

TMZ got hold of a copy of Singleton’s 2014 “All Eyez On Me” script and there is indeed a scene that suggests the late rapper was raped in a prison library.

The celebrity news site also reports that there is “a portion of the script that introduces viewers to Pac’s upbringing in a home which exposed him to a degree of promiscuity some might consider indecent, with a young Tupac walking in on his mother having a threesome.”

Sources close to the film’s development say all of Singleton’s drafts received the approval of Pac’s mother prior to her death in 2016.

Speaking with Atlanta’s V-103 recently, while promoting his new FX television series “Snowfall,” Singleton called the biopic a “debacle.”

“They just made a movie; they didn’t think of it as a cultural event,” he said. “They didn’t think of it in terms of something that affected our generation. People who are younger, who are younger, who don’t really understand the legacy of Tupac Amaru Shakur, they just go to a movie and they see a rap star. But dude was much more than a rap star. So that’s why I’m really upset.”

“All Eyez On Me” has reportedelly grossed $30 million at the domestic box office.

