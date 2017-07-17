*“Get Out” director Jordan Peele and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti have welcomed their first child.

According to E! News, the actress gave birth to a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.

The couple announced their pregnancy in early February when the 39-year-old took to Instagram revealing she is expecting her first child with the comedian. “Beyoncé schmonce,” the actress joked as she joked of Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, which was around the same time.

Instead of posing in front of hundreds of flowers with a light green-colored veil, Peretti snapped a pic at The Broad Museum showing off her baby bump in a grey T-shirt.

The “Get Out” creator and director proposed back in November of 2015 after dating for three years. In 2016, the couple eloped with only their puppy as a witness. “Eloped a bit ago…our only witness was this lil guy,” the actress posted onto social media.