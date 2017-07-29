*Reality star and struggling rapper Joseline Hernandez recently did an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” where she tearfully explained why she quit “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”

She also revealed that, while she and her baby daddy Stevie J are no longer together, she planned to have a baby with the music producer because motherhood was calling.

“I wasn’t bothered because we were separated already. And so we just happened to have sex, and I got pregnant. And so, even though we were separated, I wanted a baby, and I wanted to take care of my responsibilities, and I am like damn, I was 29, why not?”

Joseline says her 6-month-old baby girl, Bonnie Bella, has changed her life for the better.

“She changed my life completely… I just think about the things that I do. And I think that everything that I do now is for her. And I just want to show her that whatever she wants to do in life, whatever she dreams of, whatever she desires, she can accomplish it. And I want to show her that that can be done. I have been doing pretty good at it. I executive produced her delivery special for VH1.”

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess hopes her daughter will grow up to be her opposite.

“The way that I am raising her, she is going to understand where I came from. She is going to have a really good life, and she is going to be the opposite of me.”

As to why she left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Joseline had the following to say:

“I feel like sometimes you gotta respect certain things, especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better, allow me to do that. Don’t turn around and try to show something I did four years ago. I feel like walking away; I feel like I needed to explain. I was like ‘Damn, I did that sh*t four years ago. It is just not fair.’”

Hernandez reportedly now lives in Florida, and she plans to appear on few episodes of “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

