*Melanie ‘Mel B.’ Brown and her estranged husband were blasted last week by a Los Angeles judge for “living beyond their means.”

According to court docs, the former Spice Girl spends more than $10K a month on groceries, dining out and another entertainment related expenses.

Judge Lawrence Riff said Brown and ex Stephen Belafonte enjoyed a “high upper-class life” during their nearly 10-year marriage — but that their expenses were not “entirely credible or reasonable,” the Daily Mail reported.

Page Six notes that Mel B. claims to spend $20,000 a month in “child care,” $5,000 in “groceries and household supplies” for a family of four, $4,493 for “eating out,” and $1,313 for “movies, shows, theme parks, etc.”

Meanwhile, Belafonte said he spends $2,300 a month on “groceries and household supplies,” $750 in cell phone expenses, $2,000 in clothes and $3,000 on “entertainment, gifts and vacation.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: R. Kelly ‘Cult’ Update: Alleged Victim Jocelyn Savage Speaks Out As Does Her Family (WATCH)

Riff said the pair should’ve capped their expenses at $51,000 a month.

“This is at substantial variance with both parties’ income and expense declarations, that is, both parties claim far more in monthly expenses,” the judge wrote.

A source told the Sunday People: “Mel is an international superstar, still working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, but she only has a small amount of money in the bank, according to Companies House. People may be very surprised.”

Belafonte’s lawyer, Grace Jamra, said Brown “wiped out all her Spice Girls’ money, approximately 50 million if not more.”

Despite her accusations of years of physical and emotional abuse, the judge ordered Mel to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in spousal support and another $140,000 in legal fees.

Brown’s mom Andrea took to social media to express her outrage with the court order, writing on Twitter: “This would never happen in England disgusted with this news.”

Save