*You may recall the December 2012 horror story about a man who had pushed another man onto the subway tracks, where he was killed by an oncoming train. The frightening photo made the front page of the New York Post.

Well on Monday, the Black man charged with pushing the Asian man off of the train platform was acquitted.

That in itself is a head-turner. A Black man being acquitted? You must admit, that’s rare. But after hearing the details of what happened, although they didn’t change the outcome, they certainly described what precipitated the actions that led to it.

In June, reporter Catherine Li described to jurors in court how she was able to capture the moments leading to a homeless Naeem Davis, 34, pushing an inebriated Ki Suck Han, 58, off of a train platform onto the subway tracks on her cellphone.

