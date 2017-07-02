*Uh oh, Kanye West has a BIG problem with JAY-Z‘s content streaming service, Tidal. Apparently he’s been unhappy for a while and also contends he’s still owed $3 million by the company

Sources say that a month ago Kanye’s lawyer sent a letter to Tidal, saying the company was in breach and the contract was terminated. Over the next 2 weeks lawyers for both sides tried to resolve the conflict but failed, reports TMZ.

We’re told 2 weeks ago Kanye’s lawyer fired off a second letter declaring again the contract was over. Kanye’s decision to split from Tidal predates the release of Jay Z’s album in which he trashes Kanye, and we’re told Kanye had no advance knowledge of Jay’s lyrics.

We’re told Kanye’s beef with Tidal is twofold — his The Life of Pablo album resulted in 1 1/2 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid. Kanye also says Tidal reneged on reimbursing him for music videos.

On the other hand, sources also say Tidal’s position is that Kanye didn’t deliver the videos required by the contract.

Kanye’s response … I’ll deliver the videos when you pay me what I’m owed.

We’re told Tidal fired off a letter to Kanye, saying as far as the company was concerned it still had an exclusive contract with the rapper and if he tried to go to another streaming service they’d sue him.

We’re told Kanye’s willing to walk away, but if Tidal sues him, he’ll sue them right back.

Hmm, something isn’t right with this picture. Even though Kanye and JAY-Z aren’t on the same page in their personal lives, there’s no reason why Kanye shouldn’t get paid for what he brought to the party.