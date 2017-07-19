*Goodness! This hot PYT has come a long way and we have to give her props. She’s transitioned from model to bonafied actress and in between, survived a rocky relationship with Chris Brown.

We’re of course talking about 29-year-old Vietnamese/African American beauty Karrueche Tran. Tuesday night (07-18-17) she dumped her busy schedule to enjoy some quality family as she headed to dinner with her father DeVon Minters at TAO in Hollywood.

Speaking of her father, we thought it was interesting that when asked by Madame Noire to share something unique about her that people would be surprised to know … she revealed her father is homosexual.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this but my father is gay,” Karrueche told us exclusively.”I think I never told anybody just because I don’t realize that that’s not necessarily normal. I live my life as me so it’s just like ‘oh that’s my dad.’ But when I tell people sometimes, they’re like, ‘Really? That’s kind of interesting.’”

“I knew from like middle school, even elementary school. I knew something was different and I don’t know how I even knew what gay was, being so young. I think when you’re younger you catch on to things and you kind of get the hang of it. I’ve just kind of always known and then as I grew older we had certain talks with my mom and it was just what it was.”

The article pointed out that although Karrueche’s father’s sexuality is different from that of Caitlyn Jenner’s, the “Claws” star did say that watching Caitlyn’s documentary was personally a bit rough for her due to similarities in their journeys, and she offered advice to the Jenner girls on dealing with their father’s transition.

Check out Karrueche’s words for them in the 2015 video above along with her answer for how she deals with the threat of seeing Chris out in Hollywood and whether she’s ready to date again.