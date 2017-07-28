*Keke Palmer recently shared her thoughts on women feeling pressured to mimic a certain standard of beauty…and she used Kylie Jenner’s transformation as a prime example.

In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Palmer, 23, said the Kardashians’ half-sister has caved to societal pressures that are dictated by social media.

“So often people feel like, you know what, I’m going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say,” Palmer explained. “We’ve seen extremes of that.”

Referencing the Kardashians, Palmer then turns our attention to Jenner’s facial overhaul.

“Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it,” Palmer said.

The actress went on to lament the idea of young people being able to profit off of an image that is not 100 percent pure.

“What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are,” Palmer said.

Despite pressures from the outside world, Palmer says she is confident in her own skin.

“There’s nothing more important in life than being true to ourselves and being 100 percent loving to ourselves,” she explained. “Putting our feelings [first] how we wanna feel and do that above what anybody thinks no matter how impossible, selfish, weird, scary. or embarrassing that may seem.

“When I realized that, I realized that’s what it means to be confident. Confidence is me making choices that empower me.”

Next for Palmer is season 2 of the Epix series “Berlin Station,” premiering Sunday, October 15 at 9 p.m.